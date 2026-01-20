Mamata to inaugurate International Kolkata Book Fair, Argentine scholar will attend function

Kolkata, Jan 20 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate the 49th International Kolkata Book Fair on January 22 in the presence of Gustavo Canzobre, scholar and essayist of Argentina, with the Latin American nation being the focal theme country of this year's book carnival.

Organisers Publishers and Booksellers Guild said on Tuesday that Argentine ambassador to India, Mariano Agustin Caucino, will also attend the inaugural programme.

Eminent Bengali writer Swapnamoy Chakraborti will be conferred the Guild Lifetime Literary Award worth Rs 2 lakh at the inaugural ceremony by the CM in Salt Lake.

"Gustavo Canzobre and Mariano Agustin Caucino will be our special guests this time reaffirming the deep cultural ties between India and Argentina. The Argentina football team and their players are loved by the sports crazy people of West Bengal," Guild General Secretary Tridib Chatterjee told a press meet here.

Listing the other events of the book fair, to be held from January 22 to February 3, the Guild said that "Senior Citizen's Day" will be observed on January 30 where poet Mridul Dasgupta, publisher Rajendra Kumar Mehra of Rupa and voracious reader Nirmal Bhattacharya will be felicitated.

The Kolkata Literature Festival, which has become an integral part of the book fair, will be held on January 24 and 25.

The KLF inaugural will be attended by writer Amitav Ghosh and ace film director Goutam Ghosh. PTI SUS NN