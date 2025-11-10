Mamata to inaugurate mobile medical units in Kolkata on Tuesday

Kolkata, Nov 10 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate 100 mobile medical units here on Tuesday.

Banerjee, who is on a two-day administrative visit to North Bengal, said she would return to Kolkata on Tuesday to attend the programme.

"I will return to Kolkata tomorrow as I will be inaugurating the mobile medical units. The vehicles have been funded through the MPLAD scheme of Rajya Sabha MPs. These are ICCU-type units meant for different districts. Tomorrow, I will inaugurate 100 mobile units and the remaining 110 will be flagged off in the next phase," she said at Uttarkanya on Monday.

These mobile medical units are meant for providing health services at the doorstep in rural and remote areas of Bengal, a health department officials said. PTI SCH MNB