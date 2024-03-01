Mamata to lead march in Kolkata on eve of International Women's Day

Kolkata, Mar 1 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will lead a march in the metropolis on the eve of International Women’s Day on March 7, amid her party facing flak over alleged atrocities against women in Sandeshkhali region.

Advertisment

Banerjee’s programme will take place a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed rally at Barasat in North 24-Parganas district, where Sandeshkhali is situated.

“Our party supremo will lead a march in Kolkata from College Square to Dorina crossing. The theme of the rally will be ‘Mahila der Adhikaar, Aamader Angikaar’ (women's rights, our commitment),” a TMC leader said.

Every year on March 8 on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Banerjee organises a march in the city, expressing solidarity with the fight for women's rights.

Advertisment

“This time, she will give a message about TMC’s track record in ensuring women empowerment in the state. A lot of canards are being spread against the party,” he said.

The Sandeshkhali region, located on the fringes of the Sunderbans, has been engulfed in turmoil for over a month due to accusations against TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his cohorts of sexual abuse and land usurpation.

Sheikh was arrested by police on Thursday after being on the run for 55 days. PTI PNT RBT