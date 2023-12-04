Mamata to meet Guv on VC appointment issue

Kolkata, Dec 4 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be meeting Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday evening for a meeting at the Raj Bhavan on the appointments of Vice Chancellors, officials at that state secretariat said.

Advertisment

The meeting will be held at around 5.15pm, he said.

"This is an official meeting and the CM will be going there this evening," he said.

Bose has locked horns with the West Bengal government over the appointment of vice-chancellors of several state-run universities, with the higher education department claiming the orders appointing VCs were illegal as the governor had not consulted the department before making the appointments.

The Supreme Court, while hearing a case pertaining to reappointment of Kerala’s Kannur University vice-chancellor, said the governor is not a mere titular head.

In the selection of VCs, the governor is the sole judge and his opinion is final in all respects, the top court said. By virtue of his office as the ex-officio chancellor, he was not bound to act under the advice of the council of ministers. PTI SCH NN