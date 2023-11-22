Mamata to spell out agitation plan for clearance of MGNREGA funds at party meet

Kolkata, Nov 22 (PTI) TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, alongside the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, is set to articulate on Thursday the party's strategy for the ongoing agitation demanding clearance of the state's dues under the MGNREGA by the central government.

This announcement will also encompass a broader guideline concerning the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled for next year, party sources said on Wednesday.

Addressing TMC MLAs, MPs, district leadership and office bearers, Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee will shed light on the party's plan, building on their earlier protest in New Delhi and a five-day sit-in outside Raj Bhavan last month, urging the central government to clear the pending MGNREGA dues.

A senior TMC leader said, "Our party supremo Mamata Banerjee will spell out the party's strategy regarding the agitation programmes in Kolkata and Delhi demanding clearance of MGNREGA dues by the Centre. Apart from this, the party leadership will also give us a broad guideline regarding the party’s strategy for next year’s Lok Sabha polls." The ruling party of West Bengal concluded its five-day sit-in outside the Raj Bhavan on October 9. This decision was prompted by Governor CV Ananda Bose's assurance to TMC to raise the outstanding MGNREGA dues issue with the central government.

Abhishek Banerjee, who led the agitation, emphasised that in the absence of a satisfactory response regarding the "non-payment" of MGNREGA wages by October 31, the party would launch a fresh agitation starting from November 1, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Sources within the party indicate that the top leadership will also conduct an assessment of the organisation in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls next year.

"As only a few months are left, the party will take stock of the organisation and fix the lacunas wherever needed," stated the TMC leader. PTI PNT NN