Mamata to virtually inaugurate Durga Pujas on Thursday, will hold cabinet meet at home

Kolkata, Oct 11 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is recuperating from a leg injury, will virtually inaugurate six Durga Puja pandals here and over 830 in the districts on Thursday, an official said.

According to the official, Banerjee will virtually inaugurate Sreebhumi Sporting, Tala Prattoy, Hatibagan Sarbojanin Durgotsav and Ahiritola Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity puja pandals, among others, in the state capital.

In addition, she will also inaugurate 57 Durga Puja pandals in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas (50), Howrah (50), Nadia (35), Murshidabad (31), Purba Bardhaman (37), Paschim Bardhaman (32), Hooghly (37) and 39 in Purba Medinipur (39), he added.

The CM is also scheduled to virtually inaugurate puja pandals in Jhargram, Paschim Medinipore, Bankura, Purulia, Malda, Dakshin Dinajpur, Uttar Dinajpur, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts, he added.

Banerjee, who has been prescribed "restricted movement", will chair a cabinet meeting at her Kalighat residence on Thursday, the official said.

"All the ministers and officials have been informed about the meeting at her home," the official told PTI.

Banerjee's injury in her left knee was aggravated during her recent trips to Spain and Dubai. She had injured her left knee earlier this year while alighting from a helicopter that made an emergency landing at Sevoke airbase due to bad weather. PTI SCH MNB