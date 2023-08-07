Mamata Banerjee to visit Jhargram, attend indigenous peoples day programme

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will attend a programme on the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples in Jhargram district on Wednesday, an official said.

Banerjee will be reaching Jhargram on Tuesday from Kolkata, he said.

During her visit, she will take stock of different schemes being implemented in the district, including piped drinking water connections, and also attend a function where various government projects will be unveiled, the official said.

Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi held a meeting with the district administration on Monday to review the progress of different projects.

The chief minister will return to Kolkata on Wednesday evening.