'Mamata trying to hush up Kolkata medic's murder case,' alleges Himachal BJP

The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Friday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of trying to hush-up the matter of alleged rape and murder of Kolkata medic, an incident which has roused emotions and triggered mass protests across the country.

The party also accused the Congress of maintaining a studied silence on the issue.

BJP National Spokesperson Radhika Khera said that the post mortem report of the woman clearly mentioned that three people were involved in the crime but only one accused has been arrested.

"It appears that attempts are being made to save the other culprits, suspected to have links with TMC," she alleged.

She said that the principal of the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital had tendered his resignation following protests, but Banerjee did not accept it and shifted him to another medical college.

"Repeated cases of rape and atrocities in West Bengal over the years was an evidence that state is not safe and becoming hell for women and it is unfortunate that such incidents are happening in a state headed by woman CM," she said.

Khera said the CM should herself have handed over the case to CBI but she failed to take swift action and allowed destruction of evidence.

"Even the Court has asked why the case was not registered immediately," she said.