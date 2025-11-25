Thakurnagar: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday embarked on a three-km march from Bongaon's Chandpara to Matua-heartland Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas district to protest the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

The procession, which was taken up by the Trinamool Congress supremo after addressing an anti-SIR rally at Bangaon town situated near the India-Bangladesh border, will culminate at Dhakuria school at Thakurnagar, a party leader said.

Banerjee was leading the procession with participants carrying blue and white balloons, waving TMC flags and raising anti-SIR slogans.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has undertaken the SIR exercise in several states of the country, including in West Bengal.

The assembly polls are due in 2026.