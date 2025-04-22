Mamata unveils projects worth over Rs 2,000 crore, commissions 112.5 MW solar plant in Midnapore

Midnapore (WB), Apr 22 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday inaugurated a series of development projects worth Rs 1,850 crore and laid the foundation stone for schemes amounting to nearly Rs 393 crore at an event in Paschim Medinipur district.

The event was held at the Midnapore College and Collegiate School Ground.

The key highlight of the event was the inauguration of the 112.5 MW solar power plant, one of the largest in eastern India.

It was built for Rs 750 crore over 430 acres of land. The project has the potential to expand by another 100 MW in future.

"The solar project has received 80 per cent financial support from Germany, with the state government contributing the remaining 20 per cent," Banerjee said.

There are over 500 acres of additional land out of 950 acres allotted for the project which can expand the solar project by another 100 MW.

She said that the state government was contemplating nearly 3,000 MW of additional green energy capacity, including a 1,000 MW solar plant in Purulia.

Banerjee also gave financial assistance and toolkits to individuals and institutions involved in fisheries, agriculture, health, and fire services as part of various government schemes.

"Nearly eight lakh people received direct benefits from state-run social welfare schemes today," she said.

Speaking on infrastructure, the chief minister said, "We are not about tall claims. We focus on ground implementation." She cited JSW Energy’s 1,600 MW power project and ongoing Ghatal Master Plan works as examples.

Banerjee announced that the state has already spent Rs 67,000 crore in the power sector and will invest another Rs 40,000 crore. She also revealed that six economic corridors are currently being planned, along with industrial investment proposals worth Rs 72,000 crore in the Jangal Mahal region.

"Five big industrial units are coming up which will reshape the state, and many other projects are getting clearances," she said.

Referring to the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), Banerjee said that of the 19 lakh proposals received over the years, Rs 13 lakh crore worth of investments have already materialised, with the rest in progress.

"This year alone, Rs 16,000 crore worth of investments have been grounded from the 4 lakh proposals received," she noted, adding that 1,000 small projects have also been cleared.

Highlighting the state's strides in skilling, she said West Bengal leads in the skill development sector and that the MSME sector continues to thrive.

Banerjee also underscored progress in potable water supply, noting that a Rs 1,200 crore project so far has provided drinking water to 57 lakh households. She announced that 18 lakh houses are being constructed using state funds.

"Homes destroyed by tornadoes, floods, or violence in Murshidabad will also be rebuilt under our existing scheme," she added.

Criticising the Centre for withholding funds under social welfare programmes, Banerjee assured the state would fulfil its commitments using the state exchequer. PTI BSM SBN SBN