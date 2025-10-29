Mamata urges citizens to reject divisive forces, says there should not be any 'divide and rule'

Kolkata, Oct 29 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said no genuine voter should face harassment in the state or the country and there should be "no divide and rule" in society which creates differences among people.

Without directly naming the Special Intensive Review (SIR) or National Registry of Citizens (NRC) exercise, the CM said the ideals and democratic spirit espoused by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and B R Ambedkar should be safeguarded and upheld.

Speaking at a Jagaddhatri Puja inauguration here, she also asserted that any attempt to take away democratic rights will be repulsed by the pillars of democracy like judiciary and media.

"We are all united as there should not be any difference or division among people. Remember, five fingers together form a fist which can repulse any threat or challenge," she said, stressing the importance of standing together against attempts to divide society.

Alluding to SIR and NRC issues, Banerjee said "genuine voters should not be harassed," and referred to the freedom movement when all were united to defeat foreign rulers.

She stressed that humanity is the biggest religion and urged people to uphold human values and reject divisive forces.

"You cull fruits from trees to savour and offer to God. You don't extract thorns from trees. Don't offer puja with thorns, avoid thorns of negativity," she said.

Banerjee called upon the goddess to shower her blessings on everyone.

While reciting shlokas and hymns during the event, she said, "I am not a scholar or priest but recite Chandi shlokas every day as I know many such hymns. However, some people make it an issue and keep quarreling. Why so much negativity? Why so much toxicity. I wish their happiness and well being." During the programme, she also virtually had darshan of several Jagaddhatri Puja pandals in Chandannagar and Krishnanagar, and inaugurated an underground power cable line in the erstwhile French colony, commissioned by WBSEDCL at a cost of Rs 120 crore.

"Now there will be no more overhead power connection in Chandannagar. Similar facilities should be introduced in Kolkata and other municipalities. Please expedite that," she told Kolkata mayor and minister Firhad Hakim.

The CM also virtually inaugurated the 8th Darjeeling Saras Mela and praised self-help groups for their efforts, saying, "There are 12 lakh SHGs and we are the number one in India." She assured residents that funds under Awas Yojana would be distributed within days to those affected by recent landslides and floods in Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Mirik, and Kalimpong. PTI SUS MNB