Mamata urges Guv to defer visit to riot-hit Murshidabad amid efforts to restore normalcy

Kolkata, Apr 17 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged Governor C V Ananda Bose to defer his proposed visit to violence-hit Murshidabad district, stating that the situation was gradually returning to normal and confidence-building measures were underway.

Banerjee's remarks came in the backdrop of reports that Governor Bose was planning to visit Murshidabad to assess the ground situation following communal violence in the Muslim-majority district last week.

"I would request non-locals not to visit Murshidabad right now," Banerjee said, responding to reports that the governor was likely to visit the district on Friday.

"I would appeal to the governor to wait for a few more days as confidence-building measures are underway. The situation is normalising," the chief minister told reporters in Kolkata.

At least three people were killed and several others injured in the clashes that broke out last week, prompting the deployment of a large contingent of police personnel, along with central paramilitary forces, to bring the situation under control.

Slamming the Centre over changes in border security regulations, Banerjee said, "The present Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) has brought in a new law extending the BSF's jurisdiction from 15 km to 50 km (from the border). So, BSF must have accountability." She further alleged that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was not sharing details with the state government about people entering West Bengal from foreign countries.

"Earlier we used to get such information, but now it is not being shared with us," Banerjee claimed.