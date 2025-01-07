Mamata urges Kapil Muni Ashram to lay concrete around temple to check erosion

Sagar Island (WB), Jan 7 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday urged the authorities of the Kapil Muni Ashram to utilise a portion of its donation to lay concrete around the temple premises to check erosion.

She said that the state government has repaired roads around the temple which were damaged due to erosion.

"Kapil Muni Ashram can utilise a small portion of the donations it gets from pilgrims to lay concrete around the temple premises to check erosion. We will take care of the rest," Banerjee said, while speaking at a programme from where she inaugurated several state-run initiatives.

The chief minister claimed that the donations the Kapil Muni Ashram authorities get "go to Ayodhya".

"We do as much as we can. We do not take money from you. We spent a lot on dredging, building jetties, setting up hospitals, and arranging for transportation," she said.

She said that to keep a check on erosion, the state administration has already planted over 15 crore mangrove plants in Sunderbans and Digha. PTI SCH ACD