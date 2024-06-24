Mamata urges PM to consider abolishing NEET, restore system of conducting the exam by states

Kolkata, Jun 24 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider abolishing NEET, and reverting to the system of conducting the exam by states in the wake of the paper leak row.

In a letter to the PM, Banerjee also called for strong action against those involved in the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam.

“I strongly urge upon you to consider and take immediate steps to restore the previous system of conducting this examination by the state governments and abolish the NEET examination.

"This will help restore normalcy and confidence of the aspirant students in the system," she said.