Mamata virtually inaugurates several big-ticket Durga pujas in Kolkata

Kolkata, Oct 16 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday virtually inaugurated around 10 community Durga pujas in Kolkata, including traditional crowd pullers like Ekdalia Evergreen and Singhi Park.

Since October 13, she has started inaugurating pujas in 23 districts.

Banerjee, who is recuperating from a leg injury, said it will take a few more days to heal and she will be back on her feet soon.

"I will be okay in the next few days," Banerjee told the organisers while inaugurating the pujas of Ekdalia, Singhi Park, Tridhara Sammilani, Abasar, 22 Pally among others.

The CM chanted hymns and worshipped the goddess Durga during the inauguration of community pujas.

She invited many puja committees to attend the state-sponsored carnival which takes place a few days after Bijoya Dashami. PTI SUS BDC