Mamata visits ailing singer Nachiketa at Kolkata hospital

Kolkata, Dec 9 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday visited Bengali singer Nachiketa Chakraborty, who has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

Banerjee, who went to the health facility around 3:30 pm, enquired about the singer's health. She was there for around 20 minutes, hospital sources said.

Chakraborty was admitted to the private hospital with chest pain last Saturday, and underwent an emergency cardiac procedure the next day.

The singer, who is in his early 60s, is reported to be stable, the hospital sources said.

He is currently recovering and is under observation, they said.

The singer had been attending back-to-back programmes in recent days, leaving little time for rest. PTI SUS BDC