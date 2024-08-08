Mamata Banerjee visits Buddhadeb's residence at Palm Avenue in Kolkata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the residence of her predecessor Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who died on Thursday morning.

Banerjee, who expressed shock and sadness at the demise of her predecessor in an X post, went inside the two-room government apartment of Bhattacharjee at Palm Avenue in south Kolkata.

She had also visited Bhattacharjee a few times when he was ill.

Left Front chairman Biman Bose, CPI(M) state secretary Mohd Salim and several other party leaders went to their residence.

Many party workers and common people gathered near the residence to pay their last respects.