Mamata visits fire-ravaged hotel, promises action against guilty

Kolkata, May 1 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday visited the fire-ravaged hotel in central Kolkata and announced that those responsible for the death of 14 people will not be spared.

Banerjee reached the Mechhua Falpatti area of Burrabazar on her way back from Digha and said that special committees comprising police, administration and fire services department are being set up to monitor and identify establishments which are flouting fire safety norms.

"The teams will conduct surprise checks in the city as well as district towns. Those in the administration found guilty of oversight and handing operational NOCs to buildings with inadequate fire safety will also come under the purview of punishment," she said.

"The panels will prepare reports and submit them to my office in the next 15 days," the CM added.

The devastating fire at a private budget hotel on Tuesday left 14 people, mostly visitors to the city, dead. The victims included a woman and two children.