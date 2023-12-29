Mamata visits hospital for routine knee check-up

Kolkata, Dec 29 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday went to a state-run hospital here for a routine check-up of her left knee, which she had injured earlier this year while alighting from a helicopter.

Advertisment

Banerjee went to the Woodburn Block of the SSKM Hospital, where doctors conducted a few routine tests, she told reporters.

“I am perfectly fine. I just came here for a check-up. I am walking normally now... around 20,000 steps daily,” the CM said.

Banerjee suffered injuries on her left knee in June when her helicopter had to make an emergency landing at the IAF helipad in Sebak near Siliguri.

In September, her left knee was injured again during a 12-day tour of Spain and Dubai. PTI SUS RBT