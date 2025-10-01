Mamata visits Kalighat temple on Navami

Kolkata, Oct 1 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday visited the Kalighat temple here on the occasion of Maha Navami.

On the occasion of Maha Navami of the four-day Durga Puja festival, Banerjee visited the Kalighat temple, offered puja and herself played the 'kashor' amid beating of dhak (traditional drum) when 'navami arti' was being performed by the priests.

On Navami, Banerjee wished people of the state on Facebook, sharing a pictorial image of Goddess Durga and posting a video of her composed song on X. PTI SUS RG