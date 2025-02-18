Mamata visits school, wishes good luck to state board examinees

Kolkata, Feb 18 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to a renowned school in south Kolkata and wished good luck to the students appearing for this year's Madhyamik (class 10 state board) examination.

Banerjee, who stopped outside the United Missionary Girls High School on her way to the state assembly, also spoke to parents of the students waiting outside the institute.

"Wish them very good in the examinations. I want them to score good, I always want that," Banerjee told the parents.

One of the examinees who came out after completing his papers touched her feet.

She also asked the school authorities to carry out beautification works in the institute and assured them of all assistance in that connection. PTI SCH NN