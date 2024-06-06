Mamata visits secretariat after lifting of MCC, resumes work

Kolkata, Jun 6 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday attended her office at the state secretariat Nabanna after a gap of almost two-and-a-half months and chaired important administrative meetings, a senior official said.

Her visit comes after the lifting of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) imposed in the wake of the elections.

Meetings were held to bring back officials, who were transferred by EC and removed from poll duty, to their old positions.

"The CM has spoken to the officials in this regard and necessary instructions have been given," he added. PTI SCH ACD