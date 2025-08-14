Mamata vows to fight for citizens' rights, accuses BJP of pushing divisive agenda

Kolkata, Aug 14 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she will fight "till her last breath" against any attempt to snatch people's freedom of speech, movement, and fundamental rights, accusing the BJP of pushing a divisive agenda across the country.

Addressing a rally on the eve of Independence Day, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo opposed the proposed implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, alleging it was a ploy to disqualify genuine voters and send them to "detention or concentration camps." "This is my pledge on the eve of Independence Day. We, the people of Bengal, were on the forefront of the freedom movement. Our revolutionaries gave their lives along with others across the country. In Andaman's Cellular Jail, you will see the names of a large number of freedom fighters from Bengal who were imprisoned there," she said.

"Where was the RSS and the BJP then? We won't allow them (BJP government) to snatch our freedom to speak, freedom of movement, or curb our liberty," she added.

She questioned the motive behind the sudden implementation of SIR, pointing out that a similar revision was already completed in the state between 2002 and 2004.

"People queued up before camps for hours to get Aadhaar cards a decade ago. Now, the EC suddenly says the cards are not citizenship proof. How many of those born before 1982 can produce birth certificates? We all knew school certificates could come in handy along with other documents. How many people can show PAN cards in this country?" she asked.

"Their only agenda is to despatch a large number of genuine voters of opposition-ruled states like West Bengal to detention camps to roll out NRC," Banerjee said at the rally in Behala in south Kolkata.

She also referred to the Supreme Court’s recent verdict on the matter, stating that Bihar had received some relief regarding Aadhaar and voting rights.

"We are hopeful that the apex court will offer a similar favourable ruling for Bengal," she added.

The CM also raised concern about alleged attacks on Bengali-speaking migrants in various BJP-ruled states.

"I’ve received reports of Bengali-speaking labourers being tortured in Maharashtra, Gurgaon, Noida, Odisha, Assam, and Rajasthan. In one incident, I heard a migrant’s ear was chopped off. Why this hatred towards a language?" she asked.

"We respect all languages and embrace diversity. Unlike the BJP, we don’t divide people," she added.

She pointed out that while 1.5 crore migrants from other states live and work peacefully in Bengal, 22 lakh skilled migrant workers from Bengal are currently working in other states.

"We welcome people from all states here. But in BJP-ruled states, our people face constant harassment," she said, adding that her government had helped over 2,000 migrant workers return to Bengal safely.

Banerjee cited one case from Delhi, where a woman allegedly harassed by police was later brought back to Bengal, and only then felt safe enough to file a complaint.

"They forced her to say she wasn’t harassed due to her language. Once she returned, she filed an FIR detailing the torture she faced," Banerjee claimed.

She reiterated the state’s commitment to preserving linguistic diversity, highlighting how her government had promoted languages like Alchiki and Gurumukhi.

"I can speak in Gujarati too. I love every language and appreciate every dialect. But the BJP wants to use language as a weapon to divide. That is not the India our freedom fighters fought for," she declared.

She accused the Assam government of sending notices to Bengali speaking citizens in Coochbehar and Jalpaiguri to falsely implicate them and take them to concentration camps. PTI SUS MNB