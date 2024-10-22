Mamata wants 'good friend' Bangladesh to release 84 jailed fishermen of Bengal

Kolkata, Oct 22 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said she wants the Bangladesh government to release the 84 fishermen from the state, who were jailed in the neighbouring country for illegally crossing the international border.

During an interaction with the journalists at the state secretariat, the Bengal CM said that India has a “very good friendship" with the neighbouring country.

"Two fishing trawlers have been caught in Bangladesh because they entered their jurisdiction (recently). Thirty-six fishermen were arrested and are now in jail. Even after this incident, three more trawlers with 48 fishermen somehow again crossed the border to reach Bangladesh after which they were also arrested and imprisoned," Banerjee said.

The Bengal CM said that the trawlers could have lost their ways or there could be some other reasons.

"We have to find out whether they went there mistakenly or due to some other reasons. We are doing whatever can be done legally," she said.

Banerjee said that the fishermen were repeatedly told by the unions not to venture into the water of our neighbouring countries referring to the current political situation there.

"They (fishermen) were cautioned and told to let a strong friendship grow. It's a matter of two countries,” the chief minister said.

"Three days ago one Bangladeshi trawler capsized here. They were rescued by the Coast Guard. Four were rescued but one could not be found... We released them because they had valid documents," Banerjee said, adding that the Indian fishermen also have Aadhaar cards with them.

She requested the Bangladesh government to think about the jailed Indian fishermen.

“Bangladesh is our friend. We speak the same language, eat the same food and wear the same dress," the chief minister said.

The fiery leader also clarified that a good relationship with neighbouring countries was required "as it helps to resolve several issues quickly".

"Faces change in politics but I hope the situation will improve again. It is always desirable that two countries having international borders maintain a mutually amicable relationship," she said. PTI SCH NN