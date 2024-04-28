Mamata wants govt at Centre that is soft on terrorism: Nadda

Baharampur/Ranaghat, Apr 28 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday alleged that Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee desires a central government that is "soft on terrorism" and believes in appeasement.

Addressing back-to-back rallies in Baharampur in Murshidabad district and Ranaghat in Nadia district of West Bengal, Nadda claimed that the TMC government in the state helmed by Banerjee is known for corruption, extortion, appeasement, and discrimination.

"We want a 'Majboot Sarkar' (strong government), but Mamata Banerjee desires a 'Majboor Sarkar' (weak government). She aims for a government in Delhi that condones appeasement, corruption, discrimination, and sympathises with terrorists," he alleged.

"On the contrary, Modi ji's 'Majboot Sarkar' believes in development, prosperity, national security, and responds to terrorism with surgical strikes," Nadda asserted.

Further criticising the TMC government, Nadda said, "Mamata Banerjee's administration fosters appeasement, discrimination, and a lenient approach toward terrorists, extending sympathy to them." He slammed the TMC for allegedly spreading misinformation about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), emphasising that the Act aims to grant citizenship, not revoke it.

"The TMC, for the sake of vote-bank politics, opposes the CAA. Why do they oppose granting citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, and Buddhist refugees? What links do infiltrators have with the TMC that they oppose the CAA? We condemn her politics of appeasement, which favours infiltrators and opposes the CAA," Nadda alleged.

Referring to the recent school job scam that caused nearly 26,000 job losses, Nadda accused the TMC government of indulging in rampant corruption and malpractice.

"The West Bengal government is embroiled in countless scandals. The recent teachers' recruitment scam deprived thousands of people livelihood and opportunities, which shows corruption and loot are routine in the state," he said.

The Calcutta High Court on Monday declared the recruitment process of the State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools as "null and void," ordering the cancellation of all appointments made through it.

On incidents in Sandeskhali, where local TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his associates were accused of sexual abuse and land-grabbing, Nadda lamented the lack of safety for women under Mamata Banerjee's rule.

"The abuse of women under Mamata Banerjee's administration is deplorable. Despite being a woman chief minister, she has failed to ensure the safety of women in the state," he added.

Accusing the TMC of "betraying" women in the state, Nadda remarked, "Mamata Banerjee had come to power giving the slogan of 'Maa-Mati-Manush' (Mother-Land-People), but today, neither our mothers nor sisters are safe in West Bengal. The poor have had their land seized by TMC goons, and extortion has become rampant." Seizing on Congress leader Sam Pitroda's remarks regarding wealth redistribution, Nadda criticised the Congress and INDIA bloc for its alleged intention to deprive Dalits of their rights for political gains.

"The Congress, in its appeasement tactics, seeks to strip OBCs, SCs, and STs of their rights. Corrupt parties like Congress prioritise vote-bank politics over genuine welfare. Let us not allow such parties to govern," he said.

Criticising the TMC's resistance to central projects in West Bengal, Nadda accused TMC leaders of embezzling funds sent by the Centre.

"The funds that are allocated from the Centre to the West Bengal government for development are being misappropriated by TMC leaders and extortionists. The TMC government fails to provide utilisation certificates for the funds sent to the state," he said.

Nadda said the TMC regime has decimated the glory and honour of Bengal and put a stop to its development for its vested political interests.

"The TMC regime has tarnished Bengal's glory and hindered its development for selfish political interests. Instead of progressing swiftly, Bengal has stagnated due to corruption and misrule," he alleged.

Without explicitly naming former BJP MLA Mukutmani Adhikari, now a TMC candidate from the Ranaghat seat, Nadda remarked, "Our doors are open to those willing to join us but remain shut to those who leave us." Mukutmani Adhikari had defected from the BJP to join the TMC after being denied a Lok Sabha ticket from the Ranaghat Lok Sabha seat. PTI PNT ACD