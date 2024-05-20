Mamata wants maximum seats to help INDIA bloc in forming govt at Centre

Panskura (WB), May 20 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that maximum number of seats to the Trinamool Congress will ensure that it can totally help the opposition INDIA bloc more when it forms government at the Centre.

Advertisment

Claiming that the guarantees of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP are not true, the Trinamool Congress supremo maintained that cooking gas, electricity, etc were not being given by it for free to the people.

"This is Delhi's vote, if we can win every seat with your votes, we can totally help the government which will be formed by the INDIA alliance," Banerjee said at an election rally here, urging the electorate to vote for the TMC.

Banerjee reiterated her accusation that the BJP conspired with regard to women of Sandeshkhali, where allegations of sexual atrocities against local TMC leaders led to prolonged protests.

Advertisment

"Their next conspiracy is to cause clashes (between people)," she said, urging the people to remain united, irrespective of their caste and creed.

Reminiscing the days of anti-land acquisition agitation in Nandigram in 2007 against the then CPI(M)-led Left Front government, Banerjee said that she will remain ever thankful to the then governor Gopal Krishna Gandhi for his uprightness and help.

"He (Gandhi) is a very outstanding person; but I will not speak of the present governor," she said, while taking a dig at the present governor C V Ananda Bose without taking his name.

Advertisment

The TMC and Bose are engaged in verbal duels over various issues.

Banerjee accused the CPI(M) of having indulged in atrocities, during her days in opposition, on people of the then undivided district of Medinipur.

The TMC supremo made a short speech here at the poll meeting here for the party's cinestar candidate Dev (Deepak Adhikari), in view of an impending thunderstorm in the area. PTI AMR RG