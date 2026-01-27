Mamata warns of attempts to create unrest ahead of Bengal polls

Kolkata, Jan 27(PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday warned that attempts were being made to create unrest in the state ahead of the upcoming elections and urged people to maintain peace and not to fall prey to provocation.

Without naming anyone, Banerjee claimed that some forces were trying to incite disturbances in the state for electoral gains.

The assembly elections are due in a few months in West Bengal.

She was addressing a meeting in the state secretariat after virtually inaugurating the renovated crematorium at Sirity in south Kolkata, and laying the foundation stone of a new crematorium at Doi Ghat in Watganj, also in the southern part of the city.

"Some people are trying to incite riots for electoral gains. But we have to live together for 365 days. This Bengal belongs to everyone," the chief minister said, If any untoward incident happens to certain communities, roads and train tracks get blocked, the Trinamool Congress supremo said, adding that she does not want such situations to arise.

"I want everyone to live together in harmony," she said.

Banerjee also raised concerns over the alleged harassment of migrant workers from West Bengal in other states.

"About 1.5 crore people from other states work in Bengal, but no one here troubles them. But when our workers go to work outside the state, they are subjected to severe atrocities," she said.

In view of the situation, Banerjee urged migrant workers to return to West Bengal and assured them that employment opportunities would be created in the state. PTI SCH NN