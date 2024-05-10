Mamata was silent as women in Sandeshkhali were tortured on basis of religion: Amit Shah

Majdia: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of maintaining silence on the issue of Sandeshkhali, where complaints of sexual abuse have emerged against TMC leaders, and said the BJP "will not spare single culprit and will hang them upside down".

While addressing an election rally at Majdia in Ranaghat Lok Sabha seat in Nadia district, Shah alleged that Banerjee was "misleading" people on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) and slammed the TMC dispensation over alleged corruption cases in the state.

On the incidents in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders have been made, Shah said it is a matter of shame that "Mamata Banerjee, despite being a woman chief minister, tried to protect the culprits”.

“In Sandeshkhali, TMC leaders tortured hundreds of our sisters based on religion. Mamata Didi was not ready to arrest the criminals of Sandeshkhali. Even after the high court's order, the investigation was not done, so the high court handed over the probe to the CBI,” he said.

Shah also said, “Whoever has committed atrocities in Sandeshkhali, even if he hides in the underworld, we will find him and put him in prison? The BJP will punish these culprits." His comments come a day after multiple purported videos of Sandeshkhali women, shared by the TMC, claimed that a local saffron party leader made those women sign blank papers which were later filled up as complaints of sexual assault.

Shah, while addressing a considerable Matua population in the Lok Sabha seat, criticised Banerjee for opposing CAA, and “taking out rallies in support of infiltrators”.

“Those involved in corruption won’t be spared and the culprits will be sent to jail, no one will be spared,” he added.