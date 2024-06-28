Mamata welcomes bail granted to ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Kolkata, Jun 28 ( PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday expressed her happiness over former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren getting bail.

The Jharkhand High Court granted bail to Soren in a money laundering case linked to a land scam.

"Hemant Soren, an important tribal leader, and Chief Minister of Jharkhand, had to resign because of a case, but today he has received bail from the Hon'ble High Court! I am very happy with the great development and am sure that he will start his public activities immediately. Welcome back, Hemant, amidst us!," she posted on X.

Soren, the executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case. The 48-year-old politician is currently lodged in Birsa Munda jail in Ranchi. PTI PNT MNB