Kolkata, Aug 16 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday wished her Delhi counterpart and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday.

Advertisment

“Best wishes to Shri @ArvindKejriwal on his birthday! May the coming year bring you joy, peace and good health,” she wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Kejriwal, who turned 55, also asked everyone to take a pledge to lay the foundation for a strong India.

Banerjee shares a very cordial relationship with Kejriwal. PTI PNT KK PNT KK