Mamata wishes children on Nov 14, describes them as 'light of tomorrow'

Kolkata, Nov 14 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday wished every child on the occasion of Children's Day, describing them as the “light of tomorrow”.

"Children are the light of tomorrow. On Children's Day, I extend heartfelt love, best wishes, and congratulations to all children," she said in an X post.

"May their beautiful lives see success and progress," Banerjee said.

India celebrates Children's Day on November 14, honouring the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru. PTI SUS NN