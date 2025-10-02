Mamata wishes people on Bijaya Dashami

Kolkata, Oct 2 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Bijaya Dashami, sharing a new song, penned and composed by her, released before the festivities.

She quoted a line from the song, she wrote in a post on X, "Ek mutho phool dao na go Ma (Give me a handful of flowers, Mother".

"I extend my heartfelt love and best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Bijaya Dashami. On this occasion, I am sharing with all of you another new Puja song written and composed by me and sung by Jeet Ganguli," the CM said in the post.

Banerjee, who writes several songs on Durga Puja every year, also shared a video of the one sung by Ganguli this year. PTI SCH NN