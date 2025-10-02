Mamata wishes people on Dussehra

Kolkata, Oct 2 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday extended her heartiest greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Dussehra.

In a social media post, Banerjee urged citizens to celebrate the festival in a peaceful manner, while emphasising the importance of safety and precautionary measures during festivities.

"Heartiest greetings and congratulations on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. Let us celebrate the festival peacefully, taking all precautions and safety measures. May truth and justice triumph over evil," the CM said in the post.

Dussehra, which marks the victory of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravana, is celebrated with great fervor across India. PTI BSM/SCH NN