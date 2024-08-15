National

Mamata Banerjee wishes people on Independence Day

NewsDrum Desk
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File image)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hoisted the tricolour at Red Road in Kolkata on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day on Thursday.

Banerjee also awarded medals to four IPS officers for their outstanding services to the nation.

She inspected the march past of different regiments of army and police on the occasion.

Colourful tableaux showcasing achievements of various state government departments and its key projects, besides song and dance of children of various schools, were the highlights of the day.

"Happy Independence Day to all my brothers and sisters!" she said in a post on X.

"Our freedom fighters sacrificed everything to earn this freedom. On this historic day, I pay my deepest respect to them for their selfless love for the motherland," she said.

Independence day Mamata Banerjee West Bengal
