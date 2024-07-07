Mamata Banerjee wishes people on occasion of Rath Yatra

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Rath Yatra and wished that Lord Jagannath brings to them peace, amity and prosperity.

Banerjee said she would take part in a Rath Yatra organised by ISKCON in Kolkata.

"Heartiest greetings to everyone today, on the auspicious occasion of the Ratha Yatra. May this day bring peace, amity and prosperity to all by the grace of Lord Jagannath," she posted on X.

"Today, millions of people across Bengal will join the chariot festival. At historic Mahesh (where we have restored the heritage temple), there will be a huge congregation; at ISKCON Kolkata, I shall join the Lord's journey," she added.

The chief minister also assured the people of the state of commencing Rath Yatra from the Jagannath temple being built in Digha in Purba Medinipur district, from next year.

"We shall all await the next year's Rath Yatra at our new Jagannath Dham of Digha! Jai Jagannath!!!" she added.

The West Bengal government is building a Jagannath temple in the coastal town of Digha.

The state has spent over Rs 140 crore on the project undertaken by the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (WBHIDCO).

Banerjee on Friday said Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath would be taken out in in Digha from next year.