Mamata wishes success for students appearing for class 10 West Bengal board exams

Kolkata, Feb 2 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her best wishes to students appearing for the class 10 state board exams that began on Monday.

Over 9.5 lakh students are expected to appear for the Madhyamik examination this year, an official said.

"Best wishes to all the Madhyamik candidates. May everyone have a good and promising future," she said.

The class 10 state board exams will conclude on February 12.

The Kolkata Police have announced special arrangements, including a dedicated helpline number, to ensure that examinees can reach their centres smoothly and safely.

To avoid any inconvenience to students, a helpline (9432610039) has been activated, a police officer said.

The police have imposed a complete ban on the movement of goods vehicles in Kolkata from 6 am to noon to ensure smooth traffic movement during the examination hours - 10.45 am to 2 pm.

Police stations and traffic guards have been put on high alert throughout the examination period, the officer said.