Mamata writes 'SIR Vanish' on paper, erases drawing on 5th day of dharna on voters list revision

Kolkata, Mar 10 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday was seen symbolically drawing on a paper 'SIR' and 'Vanish' on the fifth day of her protest against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to convey her opposition to the alleged deletion of voters.

At the dharna stage at Metro Channel in central Kolkata, Banerjee was seen drawing with colours on a green board placed on a stand. On the top of the drawing board, she wrote "SIR", while in the middle she wrote the word "Vanish" in white.

She then drew several small irregular circles and a larger outline resembling a map and gradually whitewashed parts of the green board with white colour, apparently symbolising voters being erased from the rolls.

The CM was seen drawing when the CEC was holding a press conference.

Banerjee has been staging the protest since March 6, alleging that the SIR conducted by the Election Commission of India has led to large-scale deletion of genuine voters in the state ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Over the past few days, the Trinamool Congress supremo has repeatedly accused the Election Commission of "dancing to the tunes of the BJP" and attempting to disenfranchise legitimate voters in West Bengal. PTI BSM RG