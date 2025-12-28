Mamata's allegation of 'violence on Bengali-speaking people' has no basis: Odisha BJP

Bhubaneswar, Dec 28 (PTI) Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal on Sunday rejected West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's allegation of "violence on Bengali-speaking people" in saffron party-ruled states, and said there should be "no politics" in the recent killing of a migrant worker from her state.

Responding to a query on Banerjee's allegation that Bengali-speaking people were being "oppressed, harassed and subjected to violence in BJP-ruled states", Samal said there is "no basis" for her charge.

Speaking on the killing of a migrant worker in Sambalpur, the Odisha BJP chief said, "We should not play politics over such an unfortunate incident. There should be no political discussion on this. One should consider how to avoid such an incident in future and what help can be provided to the victim." A 30-year-old migrant worker, identified as Jewel Rana from the Jangipur region in Murshidabad district in West Bengal, was killed in Sambalpur of Odisha on Wednesday following an altercation over a 'bidi'.

Odisha’s northern range IG, Sambalpur, Himanshu Kumar Lal said, “The police have taken prompt action and all the accused persons have been arrested within 12 hours of the crime. The investigation is being monitored by me, and the Sambalpur SP is also supervising the probe. Investigation is being conducted in a professional manner.” Meanwhile, a three-member team of the West Bengal Police reached the Ainthapalli Police Station in Sambalpur and was expected to discuss the matter with the local police, another officer said.

After the discussion, the team might visit the crime spot, he said.

Banerjee had on Saturday stated that a “zero FIR” was registered at the Suti Police Station of Murshidabad in connection with the killing of the migrant worker.

“A zero FIR is filed when the police station concerned does not act or avoid taking action against the perpetrator of a crime. Here, a case is registered under various sections of BNS, and the accused have been arrested. However, the WB police are welcome,” another police officer said, requesting anonymity.

On the alleged torture of migrant workers, Samal said that strong actions are immediately taken against the perpetrators of such crimes.

"Be it in Odisha, West Bengal or any part of India or abroad, the perpetrators of crimes should be dealt with firmly."