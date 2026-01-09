Mamata's conduct during ED raids unbecoming of CM, people will lose respect for her: Himanta

Guwahati, Jan 9 (PTI) Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee’s conduct during the ED raids linked to political consultancy firm I-PAC in Kolkata was unbecoming of a person occupying her position.

He also said that people will lose respect for Banerjee “due to her actions”.

The ED searches at the residence of I-PAC chief Pratik Jain and the firm’s office on Thursday ignited high drama, with Banerjee unexpectedly storming into the sites during the raids, alleging that the central agency was trying to seize the TMC’s sensitive data ahead of the high-stakes assembly polls.

“The way Mamata Banerjee entered the sites, took away the files, spoke against the home minister; I think people will lose respect for her completely,” Sarma told reporters here.

“I don’t want to comment more, but it is a sad thing if a serving CM hijacks files. I think it is too much,” he said.

The ED has maintained that the operations were part of a probe into an alleged multi-crore rupee coal pilferage scam, and accused Banerjee of obstructing a lawful investigation, claiming that she and the state police forcibly removed "key evidence" during the raids. PTI SSG RBT