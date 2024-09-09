Mamata's dirty face exposed in Supreme Court: BJP on Kolkata rape-murder case

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday pressed for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation, saying her "dirty face" was exposed in the Supreme Court during a hearing on a case pertaining to the rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor in Kolkata.

The remarks came after the apex court voiced concern over the absence of a key document that was needed for the postmortem of the trainee woman doctor raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, and asked the CBI to investigate it.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud also flagged at least a 14-hour delay by the Kolkata Police in registering an FIR in the incident and directed the CBI to submit a fresh report on the probe by September 17.

"The Supreme Court has made scathing remarks, unveiling the dirty face of Mamata Banerjee... The CJI asked why postmortem challan was missing from the records," BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told a press conference at the party headquarters here.

He described Banerjee as a "liar" and alleged that evidence in the case was destroyed at her behest.

Bhatia wondered if the said postmortem challan was not made part of the case record because it could have exposed the chief minister's bid to protect Dr Sandip Ghosh, who was the principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital at the time of the incident, and Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal.

The CBI arrested Dr Ghosh on September 2 in connection with the alleged financial misconduct at the hospital.

At the press conference, Bhatia also asked why just 27 minutes of CCTV footage of the hospital was handed over to the CBI by Kolkata Police and demanded that Banerjee tender her resignation as chief minister immediately to ensure an impartial probe into the case and justice for the victim's family.

He also demanded the dismissal of the Kolkata police commissioner.