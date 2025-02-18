Mamata's 'Mrityu Kumbh' remark draws ire of seers

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Feb 18 (PTI) The Sant Samaj has reacted sharply to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee calling the Maha Kumbh the "Mrityu Kumbh", saying her statement is an insult to Sanatan Dharma and demanding her public apology.

National secretary of the Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani Mahant Jamuna Puri said it does not befit Banerjee to give such a statement from the responsible position she holds.

"The Prayagraj Maha Kumbh is Amrit Parv, the divinity and grandeur of which have been seen by the whole world. She should not use such derogatory words with the name of Maha Kumbh," he said.

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Arun Giri of the Panch Dashnam Awahan Akhara strongly criticised the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo's statement and said, "West Bengal is becoming a 'mrityu pradesh' (state of death) for Hindu Sanatanis. Thousands of Sanatanis are being massacred and lakhs of Hindus have to migrate at the time of elections." "She should worry about her state, not Uttar Pradesh. (Chief Minister) Yogi Adityanath has got global recognition for the Maha Kumbh and created a new history with the grand event," he added.

Mahant Rajendra Das, president of the Nirmohi Ani Akhara, said Banerjee's statement was an insult to Sanatan Dharma.

"The Prayagraj Maha Kumbh has established the divinity of Sanatan Dharma at the top. She evaluates the Maha Kumbh because she has always insulted Sanatan and its symbols. By giving such statements, she is also following the path of (AAP supremo) Arvind Kejriwal and the same fate (as that of Kejriwal's) awaits her," he said.

Mahamandaleshwar Ishwar Das Maharaj said Banerjee's statement shows her mentality against Sanatan Dharma.

"She has always opposed Sanatan and wanted to make West Bengal another Bangladesh," he alleged.

Mahant Raju Das of the Ayodhya Hanuman Garhi temple called the remarks unfortunate. He said Banerjee should apologise for her words.

All India Sant Samiti's national general secretary Swami Jitendranand Saraswati said, "The Sant Samaj strongly condemns her. The Maha Kumbh is a symbol of Sanatan culture and faith." Swami Adhokshajanand Dev Tirtha said, "Mamata Banerjee should herself come to the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh and observe it. It is highly condemnable to call the Maha Kumbh, in which more than 50 crore Sanatanis have earned merits and experienced divine experience, the Kumbh of death." PTI RAJ ABN RC