Mamata's SIR remarks an 'anticipatory bail' for imminent poll defeat: Surya

Nagpur, Nov 19 (PTI) BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday termed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks on SIR exercise as an "anticipatory bail", saying she has realised the imminent defeat of TMC in the elections due next year. "Mamtaji's statement clearly shows that she is afraid. She knows that the result of the Bihar elections will be replicated in West Bengal elections", Surya told reporters in Nagpur.

He was reacting to Banerjee's claim about the unbearable pressure of the ongoing SIR work and the death of a BLO. She has alleged that 28 people have died since the SIR (Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls) process began in West Bengal.

"Mamtaji is a very senior political leader who understands the ground reality in Bengal. I am very sure she knows that the ground beneath her feet is slipping, and hence she has started giving such statements as anticipatory bail", said the Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president.

Next year, when the BJP will be elected to power in West Bengal with a full majority, Banerjee will again raise the SIR narrative, he said.

Surya reviewed preparations for Narmada Pravah Yatra, which will be organised in Nagpur on November 24, as part of the national 'Unity March' programme to commemorate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary.

"This march is being organised to spread awareness among citizens about the values of national unity, integrity, and Sardar Patel's immense contribution to unifying India", the Bangalore South MP said.

Surya said the people of Bihar rejected the INDIA bloc's "vote chori" and SIR narrative in recent elections and reposed their faith in the NDA dispensation through a massive mandate. PTI CLS NSK