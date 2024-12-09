Mamata's statement on Bangladesh face-saving attempt: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statement in the assembly on the situation in Bangladesh was nothing but a "face-saving attempt".

Banerjee, while addressing the West Bengal Assembly earlier in the day, strongly reacted to provocative statements by a section of Bangladeshi politicians that Bangladesh could occupy Bengal within days, calling them "absurd" and said, "You will occupy Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha, don't think we will have lollipops".

Adhikari, the leader of opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, also claimed that ministers and MLAs of the Trinamool Congress were allowed to stage protest rallies against incidents of atrocities in neighbouring Bangladesh, while "Hindus have to move the court to organise a similar march".

"She is saying all these things to save face. Her minister Siddiqullah Choudhury is praising Muhammad Yunus and criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Her other ministers such as Firhad Hakim and Toha Siddiqui are allowed to use Rani Rashmoni Road to stage any protest march against the incidents in Bangladesh but when the Hindus are trying to stage any protest, they have to move the Calcutta High Court," Adhikari told reporters.

The BJP leader also hit out at Banerjee for her statement that a "certain political party" was responsible for circulating fake videos (regarding the situation in Bangladesh) to stoke tensions in West Bengal.

"Mamata Banerjee is giving fake lectures. So many incidents have happened in Bangladesh. Are these videos fake? Hindus were burnt alive in Gopalganj. A temple of Prabhu Jagannath was vandalised, and devotees of the ISKCON are being tortured. Are these fake videos? Some are burning sarees manufactured in West Bengal," he claimed.

"Mamata herself is fake, and due to her appeasement politics, she is saying all these false and politically motivated things on the floor of the House," he alleged.

In the assembly, the chief minister condemned the circulation of certain fake videos in West Bengal and blamed a "certain political party", without naming it, for attempting to stoke tensions in the state.

Banerjee slammed the interim government in Bangladesh for the persecution of minorities, calling it unacceptable.

She also stressed the need for unity among India's religious communities.

The Hindu community in Bangladesh, the country's largest minority group, has faced increasing persecution following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5, triggered by widespread student protests. They have been increasingly vulnerable to violent attacks and forced displacement.

Banerjee called upon the media to be cautious in their coverage of the Bangladesh issue, particularly regarding the spread of fake videos.