Mamdani's win NYC's answer to right-wing movements in US, Trump's policies: Experts

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Zohran Mamdani's victory in the New York City mayoral election implies that he had "struck a chord" with people through the issues raised, and the win is, in a way, the city's "answer" to right-wing movements in the US, according to two former Indian diplomats.

They said it remains to be seen how Mamdani will deliver on the ambitious promises he made during his spirited campaign.

Mamdani emerged victorious in the closely-watched mayoral election, defeating political heavyweights -- former New York State governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

Many international affairs experts, including former ambassadors of India, termed it a "historic victory".

Veteran diplomat Venu Rajamony told PTI that Mamdani's win is "in a way, an answer being given by New York City to the right-wing movements which have grown in the US, and also to the kind of policies President Donald Trump has been adopting".

Trump openly supported Cuomo, but people still voted for Mamdani, he said.

"Equally important is the socialist agenda which he (Mamdani) has put forward, including free transport, and housing for the poor," the former envoy said.

Rajamony served as India's ambassador to the Netherlands from 2017 to 2020.

Mamdani pipped Cuomo, who fought as an independent after losing in the primaries to him, suggesting a sense of polarisation among a section of the Democratic Party.

"There is a polarisation; there is also a confusion on what agenda to follow, or in which direction to go after Trump's win; so, we shouldn't read too much into national politics or in terms of Democrat politics," Rajamony said.

It's an important, historic victory in New York, he said, but cautioned that it remains to be seen whether the new mayor will be able to deliver on his campaign promises so that an alternative system of governance, which favours the poor and the underprivileged, is possible in a city like New York and in a country known for its capitalist economy.

Mamdani, the son of noted Indian filmmaker Mira Nair, in his victory speech challenged President Trump on his various polices, and asserted that "New York will remain a city of immigrants, a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants and as of tonight, led by an immigrant." He also quoted from India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's famous 'Tryst With Destiny' speech of 1947, and said, "Tonight, we have stepped out from the old into the new." Mamdani described himself as a democratic socialist and led a spirited campaign, from streets to podiums, before registering his victory. Trump had once described him as a "Communist".

Another veteran diplomat, Ashok Kantha, said the Democratic Party in the US "has not been able to find the right strategy to deal with Donald Trump. So Mamdani is one person who latched on to an issue which matters to people of New York -- the question of affordability, as everything has gone out of their reach in terms of buying housing, and groceries".

He has tapped into their sense of grievance, the former envoy of India to China said.

"Whether this... would be effective on a larger stage in the country, one doesn't know. But, clearly, he has touched a chord, and he seems to have very strong communication skills. Most importantly, he has been able to make people connect," Kantha said.

It is too early to say whether his message will resonate with the country, he added.

The veteran diplomat remarked that the New York mayor is a key political office.

An "almost a back-bencher assemblyman", in a short period of time, bested Cuomo in primaries and then in the main election, he said. "It shows that New York is a Democratic stronghold." Mamdani has scripted history, becoming the first South Asian and a Muslim to be elected to helm the largest city in the US.

Both the former Indian ambassadors concurred that "we shouldn't look at his appeal through the prism of the Indian community".

Kantha said he represents forces which are "well beyond the remit" of the Indian community.

"We should not look at him as a representative of the Indian community, especially now that he is the mayor of New York. What is important is the value he upholds, which are general values that liberals across the world would believe in," Rajamony added. PTI KND NSD ARI