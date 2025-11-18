'Mamleshwar Lok' plan in Omkareshwar withdrawn after stiff opposition from citizens, saints

Khandwa (MP), Nov 18 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday withdrew its plan to build 'Mamleshwar Lok' corridor in Omkareshwar, modeled after Ujjain's 'Shri Mahakal Lok', at a cost of over Rs 120 crore, after facing strong opposition from local citizens and saints, officials said.

Omkareshwar, situated on the banks of the Narmada River, is one of the 12 'jyotirlingas' of Lord Shiva and is counted among the major religious sites for Hindus.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Kashiram Barole said the administration withdrew the plan to build Mamleshwar Lok at the proposed site in Omkareshwar, considering the sentiments of local people and saints.

However, if local public representatives and saints wish, a new plan will be made to construct Mamleshwar Lok at another location in Omkareshwar "based on consensus", he said.

The administration had begun a survey for the proposed Mamleshwar Lok, but following calls from local citizens to protest the relocation plan, all business establishments in this pilgrimage town remained closed for the past two days.

This caused significant inconvenience to pilgrims from both India and abroad.

The situation was such that devotees were unable to even get bottled drinking water, tea, and snacks.

The site where Mamleshwar Lok was proposed also houses a number of 'ashrams' and 'dharamshalas' of saints and sages. Therefore, the seers also openly opposed the Mamleshwar Lok plan.

Officials said the state government planned to complete the construction of Mamleshwar Lok in Omkareshwar before the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain in 2028.

They said the project, costing over Rs 120 crore, was to develop a corridor on 6.50 hectares around the ancient Mamleshwar temple in Omkareshwar.

Officials said the 'Mamleshwar Lok' corridor was to showcase Omkareshwar's religious and cultural heritage through various construction works and also develop special facilities for devotees. PTI COR HWP MAS NP