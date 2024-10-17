Mamman Khan's victory in Nuh exposes Congress’s vote-bank in Rohingya

New Delhi: Mamman Khan of the Congress party clinched a victory in the Jhirka assembly seat of Nuh, Haryana, with an overwhelming margin of 98,441 votes, totaling 1,30,497 votes as per Election Commission data.

Advertisment

Khan's election triumph is overshadowed by his current legal battles. He faces charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly inciting communal violence in Nuh on July 31, 2023.

The violence, which began during a religious procession last year during Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, led to widespread scrutiny of Khan's campaign and support base.

Investigations into Khan's support reveal a complex demographic play.

Advertisment

Nuh district, with a Muslim population nearing 80%, has seen an increase in its Rohingya population, many of whom are undocumented immigrants from Myanmar.

Following the communal clashes, several Rohingya individuals were detained, hinting at their involvement in local unrest.

A video by Organiser Weekly from October 7th showcased a makeshift madarsa in Nuh, where children of Rohingya immigrants expressed religious sentiments against non-believers.

Advertisment

The teachers, self-identified as Rohingya from Myanmar, admitted to their illegal entry into India but claimed to live peacefully as 'guests' in Nuh. They focus on religious education, teaching languages like Urdu, Pashto, and Farsi, alongside English and Hindi.

The presence of Rohingyas and their alleged support for Khan raises questions about the Congress party's strategy in leveraging this demographic for votes.

Political analysts see this as an attempt to capitalise on an already sensitive issue of illegal immigration for political gain.

Advertisment

One Rohingya refugee's admission of crossing into India illegally in 2016, equipped only with a UNHCR card and no Indian documentation, underscores the ongoing issue of identity and legality in border regions.

This situation complicates the narrative around immigration, security, and electoral politics.

The involvement of Rohingyas in local politics and the subsequent unrest not only questions the security implications but also the ethical considerations of Congress engaging with undocumented populations.

Advertisment

The Congress party's alleged association with these groups might reflect on broader national policies regarding refugees and illegal immigrants.

The Congress party has yet to address these allegations directly, leaving the public and political analysts waiting for clarity on their stance regarding the Rohingya's role in local politics in Nuh.

This situation remains fluid, with potential for further investigations to uncover the depth of political engagements with migrant communities in sensitive border areas like Nuh, Haryana.