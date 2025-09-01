Mamta Bhupesh assumes charge as Rajasthan Congress SC cell chief

Jaipur, Sep 1 (PTI) Former minister Mamta Bhupesh on Monday assumed charge as the president of the Scheduled Castes cell of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee, with senior party leaders stressing the need to safeguard the Constitution and strengthen the organisation at the grassroots.

The ceremony at the Totuka Bhawan was attended by state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot, Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully, SC cell national president Rajendra Pal Gautam, party legislators, former ministers, and a large number of Congress workers.

On Bhupesh's new role, Dotasra said she was known for her strong replies to BJP legislators in the Assembly during her ministerial tenure, expressing confidence that she would strengthen the SC cell by reaching out to the villages and involving the long-standing party workers.

Dotasra also said the appointment of Bhupesh was a cause for "double happiness" for the state unit, as he recalled Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remark that Rajasthan had built one of the strongest party organisations in the country.

He said the Congress organisation in Rajasthan was a product of the "struggles of hundreds of grassroots workers" who always stood by the party.

Dotasra alleged that during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP leaders spoke of changing the Constitution, but the Congress under Kharge and Rahul Gandhi ensured that the ruling party was "stopped at 240 seats".

“The Constitution is the soul of the people of India and no government can change it at will,” he said.

Dotasra also referred to Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, calling it a movement to protect democracy and the right to vote.

"People across the country are raising the slogan 'Vote chor, gaddi chhod' because until the citizens can cast their votes freely, India cannot progress," Dotasra said.