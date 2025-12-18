Man, 18, and his female friend killed as their scooter collides with parked truck in Mumbai

Mumbai, Dec 18 (PTI) An 18-year-old man and his female friend of same age were killed when their speeding two-wheeler crashed into a stationary truck in suburban Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday.

The accident took place in Everyshine Nagar, Malad (West), on late Wednesday night and the deceased were identified as Reedez Ervin D'Souza and his friend Kylian Alisiya Fernandes, both students, he said.

According to the Bangur Nagar police station official, the 18-year-old duo, residents of Malad (West), was travelling on a scooter, when D'Souza, who was driving, lost control of the two-wheeler and it collided with the parked truck.

Both received fatal injuries and were declared dead before admission at a nearby hospital, he added. PTI ZA RSY