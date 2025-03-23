Man, 18-year-old woman found hanging from tree in Delhi's Hauz Khas

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) The bodies of a 21-year-old pizza shop worker and a woman were found hanging from a tree at Deer Park in the Hauz Khas area of south Delhi early on Sunday, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

Police suspect that the duo were in a romantic relationship and took the extreme step possibly after facing resistance from their families. However, some locals claimed there might be some foul play in the incident.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings in the case.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at 6:31 am from a security guard of Deer Park about the bodies. The man was dressed in a black T-shirt and blue jeans, while the 18-year-old woman was wearing a green dress, they said.

Investigators are trying to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident, an official said, adding no suicide note has been recovered so far.

Police said the man, a resident of Pilanji village here, worked at a pizza shop in Lodhi Colony. His family told police that he left home around 2 pm on Saturday.

The woman, a resident of Chattarpur Enclave who had been staying with her aunt in Humayunpur village for the past three days, left the house around the same time on Saturday to return to her own home for some work, police said.

According to sources, a major hindrance in the investigation into the matter has been the lack of CCTV cameras inside the park. However, footage from nearby surveillance cameras were being scanned to work out the sequence of events there, they said.

Meanwhile, some locals said they suspect foul play in the matter.

A local man told PTI Videos that it would have been difficult for two persons to climb the tree from where the duo were found hanging and that has given rise to suspicion that they might have been killed and then hanged. PTI BM NSD NSD