Man, 2 children injured as ceiling plaster falls in Thane apartment

Thane, Jun 16 (PTI) A man and his two minor children were injured after their house ceiling plaster fell on them in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday, civic officials said.

The incident took place at around 3.30 am in the apartment located in a four-storey building, which had been classified as 'dangerous', on Mithbunder Road in Kopri area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The 30-35 years old building has 20 flats occupied by 65 persons and the structure is currently under the control of an administrator of the co-operative department, he said.

The plaster and columns in at least 10 flats have developed cracks, he said.

After being alerted about the incident in the apartment early Sunday, local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team members rushed to the spot and carried out the work of clearing the debris, the official said.

The injured persons - Pradeep Mohite (46) and his children Yash Mohite (16) and Nidhi Mohite (12) - were admitted to the Thane Civil Hospital where they were undergoing treatment, he said.

As per civic records, the building after a survey had been classified as dangerous under C-3 category, needing minor repairs, the official said.

The building management had been issued a notice for getting the structural audit done and carrying out minor repairs but they were not done, he said.

Civic officials will take a call on the building based on its present condition, he added. PTI COR GK